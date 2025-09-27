"After 30 years in the RAF I started a soft furnishings business with a interiors and gift shop in Broseley"

When she left the air force, after 30 years, the former air traffic controller and air safety manager decided to embark on a new career and set up her own handmade soft furnishings business.

"I knew when I left the air force I wanted to do something creative rather than corporate,” explains Mia, who trained at RAF Shawbury, near Shrewsbury. "I have made soft furnishings since I left home at 19 – I’m now in my 50s. I have always set out to personalise my own home since the early days of being in military housing,” she says.

Her business, Handley’s Stitch Interiors, began in 2021 with Mia intially working from the spare room of her home in Broseley.

In addition to the skills she has honed over many years of making soft furnishings for her own rooms, Mia completed a formal training course, which resulted in her being awarded a Diploma in Professional Curtain Making & Soft Furnishings from Victoria Hammond Interiors. ​

As Mia took on more orders and acquired more equipment and supplies, she quickly outgrew her home working space.

In early 2023, she opened her first shop above Images hair salon in Broseley High Street and last November relocated to bigger premises, previously home to a hardware store, at 84 High Street.

Mia has a dedicated workroom at the back of the premises where she makes bespoke curtains, blinds, cushions and lampshades.

Mia working on a commission

She caters for anything from the complete look to a few finishing touches for a room.

The initial consultation along with the measuring service, quotation and final hanging and dressing are all provided free of charge.

Customers can browse the wide range of fabric books available in the shop from designers such as Ashley Wilde, The Pure Edit, Chatham Glyn, Prestigious Textiles and Fryetts and Art of the Loom.

As well as Broseley, she covers Ironbridge, Jackfield, Coalport, Coalbrookdale, Much Wenlock and the surrounding villages as well as Shifnal and Bridgnorth.

Visitors to the shop will also find a large selection of homeware, cards and gifts for all occasions as well as a small range of hardware.

"From the end of October I will also have Christmas decorations and more Christmas gifts,” says Mia.

"I also sell craft cotton fabric, craft kits and a small haberdashery and always have a basket of fabric remnants for those who like to rummage for a bargain,” she adds.

Mia stocks a large selection of homeware and gifts

Mia also rents out shelving space to six local micro-businesses, including Em's Wax Creations; Deco Lane Gifts; and Fascinate Me Crafts, who display and sell their products in the shop.

When she is not out taking measurements for curtains and blinds at people’s houses, Mia can be found stitching away at the back of the shop working on different projects.

Mia is always on hand to greet customers as they enter the shop and is always happy to offer any advice they might need. “I’m not an interior designer but I can help people put colour schemes together and make suggestions. People don’t have to have things made, they can purchase the fabric from me and make it themselves or take it to someone else,” she adds.

Mia takes great pride in her attention to detail with every project and enjoys hearing the feedback from her happy customers.

“I like being creative and making things and I Iike helping people to find beautiful finishes for their home. I like seeing people come into the shop and liking the things I have created,” she says.

Mia loves being part of the community in Broseley

Mia also offers lampshade making workshops and this is something she hopes to do more of in the future as she continues to grow the business. Since opening her shop, she has enjoyed getting to know the other business owners and also plays an active role in promoting the town’s High Street through her social media accounts.

Running her own business has also been very rewarding for Mia who enjoys being part of the business community in Broseley.

"I’m an incomer to Broseley and it’s absolutely lovely to be in a supportive town and support the local community,” she says.

"It’s a lovely little High Street with independent butchers, greengrocers, cafes and small shops. It’s a very small town but it’s a lovely town with a lovely heart and a lovely community,” adds Mia.

For more information and opening times, visit www.handleysstitch.co.uk or www.facebook.com/Handleysstitch or www.instagram.com/handleysstitch