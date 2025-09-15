Clive Alan Hall of St Harmon died at the University Hospital of Wales on March 28 2025.

A documentary inquest into his death was held at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on September 10 by H M Coroner Rachel Knight in the Coroner's area for South Wales Central Coroner Area.

She was told the medical cause of death was multi organ failure caused by neurogenic shock and cardiogenic shock as a result of a spinal fracture and a spinal cord injury.

Mr Hall was 77 when on March 23 2025, he sustained a serious neck injury in an incident in the bathroom at his home address in Rhyader, Powys.

He was ultimately taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he was diagnosed with spinal fractures. Despite the risks, surgery went ahead on March 27, however his condition deteriorated until he died at hospital on March 28 2025.

Ms Knight concluded: “There was insufficient evidence to determine the precise circumstances of the incident at the home address which led to the devastating injuries.”

Mr Hall was born on August 6 1947 in Windsor, Berkshire and he was an accountant and the husband of Anne Hall, a rehabilitation officer.