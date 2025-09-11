Alan John Murphy, 81, of Aberedw had been diagnosed with dyspraxia and was prone to falls.

An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner’s Court on September 5 was heard before H M Coroner Kerrie Burge in the Coroner's area for South Wales Central Coroner Area.

The court was told that on March 27 2025, Mr Murphy fell down a flight of steps at home and was admitted to hospital, where significant head and chest injuries were diagnosed.

He was treated conservatively, with the priority being to make him comfortable.

Sadly, Mr Murphy died as a result of his injuries at Hereford County Hospital on March 28 2025.

The cause of death was recorded as head injury with subarachnoid and subdural haemorrhage and haemothorax, as a result of a fall with multi trauma

The coroner recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

Mr Murphy was born on August 20 1943 in Liverpool and he was a retired headteacher and husband of Mrs Irene Murphy, a retired teacher.