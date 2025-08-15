Bridgnorth town centre arrest over suspected drug dealing

Officers said the arrest came on Wednesday evening after they were given information about potential drug dealing in the area.

Following the arrest they have urged the public to get in touch if they have suspicions over crimes and dealing taking place in the town.

Posting on social media the West Mercia Police officers said: "While conducting routine foot patrols in Bridgnorth High Street, PC Parry and PC Doore received intelligence regarding suspected drug dealing activity in the area.

Bridgnorth Police said one person had been arrested. Picture: Bridgnorth Police

"Thanks to swift action and vigilance, the officers located and arrested an individual believed to be involved in the supply of illegal substances.

"The suspect is now in custody and will be dealt with accordingly.

"We’re committed to keeping Bridgnorth safe and tackling drug-related crime head-on.

"Your information plays a vital role in helping us respond quickly and effectively.

"If you see or hear anything suspicious, please report it, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 101 or directly through our local policing team.

"We’ll continue to maintain a visible presence in the town and work closely with the community to ensure Bridgnorth remains a safe and welcoming place for all."