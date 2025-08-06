International and community events, meetings and business tours filled a busy month for Llandrindod Wells’ Mayor.

Councillor Steve Deeks-D’Silva started the month by joining Richard Vellacott in Tesco to raise awareness and money for Help for Heroes and he gave a donation of £100.

He started the Welsh Two Day Enduro with the competition winners who waved the flag and he attended the presentation event with the Mayoress Lauren.

He said he had also attended the International and British Isles Bowling Competition at the Outdoor Bowling Centre with representatives from Wales, England, Scotland, Ireland and Jersey.

The Mayor and Mayoress also subsequently visited during the competitions to view some ends and Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said it was enthralling.

He also opened the Bracken Trust Summer Fayre and presented a donation of £200. They raised over £4000 at that event and he gave one of the opening speeches at the Paleontological Conference held in town which was organised by Dr Joe Botting and Lucy Muir.

It attracted 35 to 40 delegates from all over the world, and was an excellent event.

At Llandrindod Wells Carnival, Councillor Deeks-D’Silva judged the floats with the Mayoress Lauren and local businesswoman Jayne Griffiths. He reported having a great day, lots of fun judging the floats, and a pleasure to crown the Carnival Queen Grace.

The Mayor said he had also attended a meeting with Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds MS to raise local issues such as the NHS, Dentistry etc and he sked her to bring some pressure to the issue with the Active Travel scheme and the Lake One Way System.

He also visited Kiernan Steel.

Councillor Deeks-D’Silva said: “We had a tour around the factory, which is an impressive building and enterprise. They have large contracts and have made significant investment in the building. The company manufacture the metal frames for buildings and are shipping as far as New Zealand. A very interesting meeting.”

A meeting with Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans followed to discuss the Active Travel Scheme, which he raised at the Senedd and a meeting with Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Mark Hammond to look at future plans to see where they can work together.

This month Councillor Deeks-D’Silva has a meeting with Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick and he is contacting Dafydd Llewellyn, the Police & Crime Commissioner to arrange a meeting.

An invitation to meet has been sent to the First Minister, Eluned Morgan, however, no response had been received.