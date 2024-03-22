Dentist surgery to be converted back into a home

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved proposals to covert the former Argo Dental Practice on Priorslee Avenue in Priorslee into a home.

Submitted plans show that the house will have four upstairs bedrooms, two of which are proposed to be en-suite.

The downstairs is proposed to include a kitchen/dining room, living room, snug, study and toilet.

Applicant Jason Buglass said that the property was originally a house before being converted into a dental surgery. He now wants to turn the property back into a house.

The applicant said that all of the rooms in the property have windows and ‘adequate natural light’.

He added that there are no commercial premises nearby which would cause a noise impact, other than a doctors surgery.

Mr Burglass added that there are other dental practices in the ‘immediate area’ of the property planned for conversion.

A council planning officer approved the proposals after carrying out a delegated appraisal.

“The site is within close proximity to facilities located within Priorslee – such as schools, shops and healthcare facilities,” said the planning officer.

“There are good public transport links within the vicinity of the site and good road connections to other areas of Telford and the wider area.”

The planning officer added that there are three parking spaces on the site and the additional traffic generated ‘should not be materially different to the previous use’.

“It is therefore considered that the proposal will not have any detrimental impact upon the Local Highways Network,” they added.

“There are not considered to be any adjacent, commercial premises within the vicinity which are like to have a detrimental noise impact upon future occupiers of the dwelling.”

Plans were approved with the condition that it is carried out within three years and in accordance with the details submitted.