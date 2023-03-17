Colour explosion as school's pupils get messy with paint on Red Nose Day

Ercall Wood Academy in Charity Colour run for Red Nose Day..

Some 200 pupils at Ercall Wood Academy were more than happy to have a total of 140kg of paint powder mixed with water and thrown at them on Friday.

It was the fourth year of the school's annual colour run which takes place on Red Nose Day. They will split the proceeds between the national Comic Relief good cause and a local charity yet to be decided.

"We had a huge amount of paint," said gleeful teacher Sarah Morris, who led her PE team in throwing the paint. "We had purple, orange, red, green and yellow, all the rainbow in seven tubs with 20kg of powder."

Each student had to raise £5 to enter and more was donated on top.