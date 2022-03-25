Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Movement Centre continues to receive help from Rotary Club

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

Oswestry's Cambrian Rotary club has given its latest donation to the local charity the Movement Centre.

Curtis Langley receives money from Cath Baldry and Ron Pugh
Curtis Langley receives money from Cath Baldry and Ron Pugh

The centre, based on the site of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital at Gobowen, helps children with mobility problems and has been supported by the club for a number of years.

Curtis Langley from The Movement Centre recently received a donation of £500 from past club presidents Cath Baldry and Ron Pugh.

Ron said: “We are in the process of distributing the proceeds from our Santa Sleigh runs leading up to Christmas. We are delighted to be able to continue our support for The Movement Centre and the work it does in enabling young people to become more mobile. The work is truly life changing.”

He said the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary is ready to welcome individuals and couples of 18+ from the local community. It meets face-to-face at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm or people can join the meeting from wherever they are online.

For more information contact Mike Lade on 01691 570917, info@oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk or see ww.oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk.

Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News