Movement Centre continues to receive help from Rotary Club

Curtis Langley receives money from Cath Baldry and Ron Pugh

The centre, based on the site of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt hospital at Gobowen, helps children with mobility problems and has been supported by the club for a number of years.

Curtis Langley from The Movement Centre recently received a donation of £500 from past club presidents Cath Baldry and Ron Pugh.

Ron said: “We are in the process of distributing the proceeds from our Santa Sleigh runs leading up to Christmas. We are delighted to be able to continue our support for The Movement Centre and the work it does in enabling young people to become more mobile. The work is truly life changing.”

He said the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary is ready to welcome individuals and couples of 18+ from the local community. It meets face-to-face at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm or people can join the meeting from wherever they are online.