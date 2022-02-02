Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, which pays for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, says the increase equates to just over £2 per year, or 4p per week.

Councillor Eric Carter, the chairman of the fire authority, said: “It is extremely important to us that you have your say so we can best understand our communities. So I encourage all residents to get in touch and let us know how you feel about the proposed increase.

“We believe that this modest council tax increase will allow us to continue to protect and support the public, both now and in the future.

“We want to ensure that your £2 per year is spent in the most effective way. We are always striving to improve the service you receive and prepare for changes in technology and community priorities.”

The fire authority says more than 75 per cent of the service’s budget is spent on employing staff. Three quarters of its money comes from council tax, with a quarter coming from business rates and government grant.