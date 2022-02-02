Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire fire authority planning 1.99 per cent increase in its share of council tax

By David TooleyBridgnorthLocal HubsPublished:

Fire chiefs in Shropshire are proposing to increase their element of council tax by 1.99 per cent and want to know what residents think.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority, which pays for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, says the increase equates to just over £2 per year, or 4p per week.

Councillor Eric Carter, the chairman of the fire authority, said: “It is extremely important to us that you have your say so we can best understand our communities. So I encourage all residents to get in touch and let us know how you feel about the proposed increase.

“We believe that this modest council tax increase will allow us to continue to protect and support the public, both now and in the future.

“We want to ensure that your £2 per year is spent in the most effective way. We are always striving to improve the service you receive and prepare for changes in technology and community priorities.”

The fire authority says more than 75 per cent of the service’s budget is spent on employing staff. Three quarters of its money comes from council tax, with a quarter coming from business rates and government grant.

People can email their views to funding@shropshirefire.gov.uk. There will also be a poll on its social media channels.

Local Hubs
News
Politics
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News