Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Savings and loans co-operative in Shropshire warns of credit card traps

By David TooleyHomepagePublished:

A member-owned savings and loans co-operative has warned Shropshire residents not to fall into the credit card debt trap with the costs of Christmas arriving.

Steve Barras warns residents not to get stuck in a credit card debt trap
Steve Barras warns residents not to get stuck in a credit card debt trap

Just Credit Union warns that it could take more than 25 years to repay £3,000 on a credit card by making minimum payments - which will mean paying back thousands of pounds in interest payments.

As Christmas credit card statements hit doormats, Steve Barras, development officer at Just Credit Union, said: “A credit card minimum repayment is the lowest amount you must pay each month and is usually a percentage of your outstanding balance.

“This is typically around 1-2.5 per cent of how much you owe or £5-£25, whichever is the higher.

“Failure to pay on time usually results in a fee and a missed payment can damage your credit score as well as your ability to get future credit."

He said that borrowing £3,000, repaying the minimum amount and with no further spending on the card, it would take 27 years with an interest cost of £4,000.

Just Credit Union has members across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Mr Barras added that Just Credit Union wants members to pay off their debts as quickly and as cheaply as possible and start to build some savings.

For more information visit justcreditunion.org.

Figures are based on a £3,000 at 17.9 per cent with minimum payments of 1 per cent of the balance plus interest.

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News