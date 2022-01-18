Notification Settings

More Covid related deaths for the region

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

There have been another four deaths in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 25/01/2021 - The Telford International Centre has opened up as a Large Vaccination Site, here for Health and Social workers to begin with..

The latest sad deaths in the latest 24 hour figures released by the government for mean there have been 15 in the region this week.

The number testing positive for Covid continues to rise in Shropshire.

There were 429 cases in the 24 hours up to January 18, 3024 in the week, a rise of 39.4 per cent. In Telford and Wrekin there were 505 positive cases in 24 hours, 2866 in the week, a drop of 11 per cent.

In the lastest 24 hour hospital figures for January 9, there were 20 new admissions in the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals, 86 in the week.

Figures show that 58 per cent of the Telford and Wrekin popular has had a third or booster jab, whereas in Shropshire the number is 70.2 per cent.

