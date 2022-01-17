Record level of property sales leads to demand for auctions

A rare Prince of Wales Investiture chair put in an auction held last summer at MMP/NL’s Auction Centre near Welshpool.

Whether it’s clearing homes that have been purchased or homeowners looking to downsize, a local estate agent and auctioneer is to host two online auctions in March and June when silver, furniture, antiques, and collectibles will be placed for sale.

Tony Evans, a partner at Mid Wales and Shropshire-based Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd, said they were anticipating a lot of interest in both sales in March and June.

“There is considerable demand from people seeking to sell antiques and better-quality furniture. It’s a mixture of house clearances or people moving or down-sizing and looking to maximise the value of items they no longer want or have space for,” he said.

“We have had four very successful sales of antiques and better-quality furnishings over the last 18 months and we’ve conducted this via our expertise as both auctioneers and valuers and have marketed these items online and sold these items online to great advantage.”

In one online sale last year, one item with a guide price of between £3,000 and £5,000 sold for £18,800. Some items valued at just a couple of hundred pounds went for considerably more. A brooch reached £360 and antique cameras reached £1,220.

“There is a lot of demand for antiques, furniture, silverware, jewellery, art and other items," said Mr Evans.

"The collectibles market is buoyant, and our team of valuers can help people identify potential prices for items going to auction.”.

The online auctions, which have been based at MMP/NL Auction Centre at Buttington Cross, near Welshpool, Powys, have attracted bidders from the UK, Sweden, Singapore, Belgium, the United States, and Australia.