Lack of broadband and digital skills is leading to a rural/urban divide

Rural England CIC blames underinvestment in rural connectivity and skills, despite a growing desire to embrace digital for health, shopping and other needs.

Shropshire Councillor, Heather Kidd, said the lack of training for people and the lack of face-to-face services was leading to a digital divide.

A new report by Rural England, State of Rural Services 2021: The Impact of the Pandemic, says that 53 per cent of rural residents expect to make less use of town centres after the pandemic than they did before.

The report also highlights the need for on going support to many rural businesses to help them recover.

It found 93 per cent of rural residents increased their use of those online services that they already used before the pandemic, while over half started using some online services for the first time, for clothing and food shopping. More than a quarter used online or virtual consultations with a local GP for the first time, while 15 per cent used online banking for the first time and 63 per cent increased their use of online banking.

With many starting online shopping for the first time, this trend is expected to be sustained, with 28 per cent expecting to have shopping delivered to their home more often following the pandemic. Meanwhile, a fifth of rural residents are now making less use of public transport.

The report also found that rural towns and villages have been badly hit by closures of physical services as a result of the pandemic and the related economic hit with 29 per cent of rural residents were aware of a pub or bar closure within five miles of where they lived since March 2020, and 28 per cent knew of a clothing shop closing permanently within five miles.

It says this puts up barriers to those who may find it hard to adapt or are unable to access fast, reliable digital connectivity where infrastructure still lags behind.

Councillor Kidd said that she was regularly helping people to access digital services, whether that was showing them how to use their smart phones, set up an email or fill something in online.

"So many day-to-day activities no have to be carried out on-line and there are people who are excluded because of this."

"People of all ages are affected," she said.

"Many young people use social media but have never needed to use email and so do not have one."

"Here in rural Shropshire the digital connectivity can be so poor that it can affect not only individuals but those trying to run a business."

She said over-the-phone and face-to-face services needed to be protected.

"If you are bereaved and trying to deal with all the legalities that come with that it is so much better to have the option of speaking to someone on the phone or in person," she said.

"Far too many large companies and organisations now do their customer service online rather that on the phone."

Councillor Kidd is also worried about those who can not afford broadband.

"Many people have a pay as you go contract and they eat up data. So if you are relying on the internet to so out anything, from shopping to finance or legal matters, the cost can be enormous."