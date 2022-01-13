Fog warning in place over much of Shropshire

The UK's weather agency is forecasting that fog patches will form during the evening and then become more widespread overnight - potentially leading to some travel disruption.

"Fog patches will reform during Thursday afternoon, particularly in river valleys and near lakes, and may become locally dense during the evening with visibility below 100 m in places," says the forecast. "Fog is expected to become more widespread overnight and after dawn on Friday morning with further dense patches, before slowly clearing. However, a few patches may persist into the afternoon."