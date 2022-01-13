Fog warning in place over much of Shropshire

A fog warning has been issued by the Met Office covering large parts of the county until 11am on Friday.
The UK's weather agency is forecasting that fog patches will form during the evening and then become more widespread overnight - potentially leading to some travel disruption.
Yellow warning of fog affecting West Midlands https://t.co/teWW0vDlDK pic.twitter.com/m5la2677Re— Met Office warnings - West Midlands (@metofficeWMids) January 13, 2022
"Fog patches will reform during Thursday afternoon, particularly in river valleys and near lakes, and may become locally dense during the evening with visibility below 100 m in places," says the forecast. "Fog is expected to become more widespread overnight and after dawn on Friday morning with further dense patches, before slowly clearing. However, a few patches may persist into the afternoon."
The warning covers much of the West Midlands, including Telford and Shrewsbury but Oswestry, Welshpool and Clun remain outside the warning area.