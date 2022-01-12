Marathon runners raise £30.000 for hospital

Ayesha Nagra

In all, 16 runners took to the capital to take part in last year's Virgin London Marathon after the 2020 race was made virtual in light of the pandemic.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are immensely grateful to our team of runners who took part in the 2021 London Marathon to raise much needed funds for RJAH Charity.

“The London Marathon is the biggest fundraiser on the calendar and all runners play a massive part in enabling us to provide the best possible support to patients and staff at RJAH.

“The funds raised by the team will go into our wider charitable funds pot, which is used to fund projects across the hospital to support patient care and improve staff services.”

Plans to hold a celebration event for Team RJAH have been put on hold due to the current prevalence in the community of Covid-19.

Victoria added: “We hope to thank each of the runners for their incredible effort in person, and plans are in motion to hold an event as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Stacey Keegan, Interim Chief Executive said: “Our runners have taken on a huge challenge, and it hasn’t been smooth sailing for everyone - the delay of the 2020 marathon saw many have their training plans interrupted.

"Their dedication and commitment to running the marathon and raising funds for RJAH Charity has been overwhelming and we can’t thank them enough – the money raised will hugely benefit our patients and staff.”

The runners who took part in the marathon were Karen Roberts, Craig Niccolls, Carol Trow, Jo Price, Hayley Tanner, Sudheer Karlakki, Harry Radcliffe, Karl McGuire, Jade Perry, Emily Storey, Adrian Holmes, Adam Haythorn, Jane Liddiatt, Ayesha Nagra, Samantha Dorricott and Laura Birch.

The 2022 Virgin London Marathon is planned to take place on October 2 and there are still a limited number of spaces left for those interested in joining Team RJAH.

Those who sign up must commit to raising a minimum of £1,500 for the Trust.