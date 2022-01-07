Mid Wales man charged with murder after death of pensioner

Ben Armstrong, aged 48, from Dyfed, Wales, has been charged in relation to the murder of a 78-year-old woman that occurred on Thursday in Moreton Eye, Herefordshire.

The area is still cordoned off whilst West Mercia Police's enquiries are ongoing.

A 78-year old woman was discovered in a house on Thursday after police attended a crash at Luston.

West Mercia Police said: “At around 8am we received a report of a collision of a car being involved in a collision with a telegraph pole on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye near Luston in Hereford.