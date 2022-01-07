Notification Settings

Mid Wales man charged with murder after death of pensioner

By David TooleySouth ShropshirePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged with murder and assaulting an emergency worker after the death of a pensioner near the south Shropshire border.

Ben Armstrong, aged 48, from Dyfed, Wales, has been charged in relation to the murder of a 78-year-old woman that occurred on Thursday in Moreton Eye, Herefordshire.

The area is still cordoned off whilst West Mercia Police's enquiries are ongoing.

A 78-year old woman was discovered in a house on Thursday after police attended a crash at Luston.

West Mercia Police said: “At around 8am we received a report of a collision of a car being involved in a collision with a telegraph pole on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye near Luston in Hereford.

“Officers responded and, following inquiries, attended an address in Hereford with colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

