Yesterday's snow flurries on Oswestry old racecourse. Photo David Preston

The Severn Centre in Highley had to close part of its car park this morning because of ice.

Organisers at the leisure and community said issued an ice warning on social media.

"If you are visiting the Severn Centre this morning please take extreme caution when entering and leaving the building. A large part of the car park has been blocked off for your safety.

"We have gritted the paths to the best of our ability to keep you safe. If you are driving please take your time around the car park. Stay safe and sorry for any inconvenience.

There have been no weather warnings issued for Shropshire but Saturday looks like a washout with rain setting in from the west overnight.