Number of Covid cases rocket in Shropshire

The sad deaths, two in Shropshire and one in Telford and Wrekin, were revealed in the latest, 24 hour figures released by the government and come as the number of positive cases of Coronavirus have rocketed in the county in the past seven days.

Figures show that there were 960 positive cases in Shropshire in 24 hours, 5,665 in the week - a 67.8 per cent increase on the previous week.

The numbers for Telford and Wrekin were 646 in 24 hours, 3,358 in the week - a 78.2 per cent increase.