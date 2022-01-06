Notification Settings

Number of Covid cases rocket in Shropshire

By Sue Austin

There have been three more deaths of people who tested positive for Covid in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

The sad deaths, two in Shropshire and one in Telford and Wrekin, were revealed in the latest, 24 hour figures released by the government and come as the number of positive cases of Coronavirus have rocketed in the county in the past seven days.

Figures show that there were 960 positive cases in Shropshire in 24 hours, 5,665 in the week - a 67.8 per cent increase on the previous week.

The numbers for Telford and Wrekin were 646 in 24 hours, 3,358 in the week - a 78.2 per cent increase.

Nationally there were 231 deaths bringing the weekly total of tragic deaths to 1,094 over the past seven days. There were 179,796 positive cases in 24 hours bringing the national total in the week to 1,272,131.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

