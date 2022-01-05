Almost 250 motorists caught driving under the influence of drink or drugs

Police say the figures included more that 50 collisions where a driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

West Mercia Police took part in the national December drink/drug-drive campaign with the aim of cracking down on those motorists willing to risk mixing driving with having alcohol or drugs in their system.

The forces says, through proactive enforcement, 148 people were arrested for drink-driving within West Mercia during December. An additional 96 people failed the roadside drugs test.

Superintendent Gareth Morgan said: "Included within these figures are 52 collisions that occurred through December within West Mercia where the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Figures indicate that over the past three years, 43 people have died and 215 have been seriously injured in West Mercia following collisions where drink or drugs were recorded as a contributory factor."

Superintendent Morgan said cracking down on those who take drugs or drink and then drive was a year round commitment for West Mercia Police.

"The majority of people on the roads are behaving responsibly, however these results over the last month indicate that there are still people out there who think it is acceptable to risk mixing drinking or taking drugs with driving, ignoring the devastating consequences this could have to themselves, family, friends and other road users," he said.