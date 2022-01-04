Youth Association looking for help from the business community

Members of SYA formerly Shropshire Youth Assocation

The SYA, formerly Shropshire Youth Association, says it has exciting growth and development plans for next year but needs support in delivering the invaluable services it provides to a growing number of young people across Shropshire.

The charity engages with about 6,000 young people each year, helping to provide the opportunities and skills needed to meet future life challenges and enabling them to realise their full potential.

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said: “These are exciting times for the charity and news of our growth and development plans for 2022 is a perfect time for the wider community to get to know SYA better.

“Its ethos ‘All About Youth’ has never been stronger than it will be next year. With the launch of a new website, increased youth activity and a fresh focus on media and communications, we are set to hit 2022 running.

“The work we do supports youth activity across the geographical county of Shropshire enabling young people to build life skills, improve their wellbeing, build stronger communities, develop employability skills, and also helps reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We seek to achieve this by working to fulfil our vision that “Every young person in Shropshire (both unitary council areas) has access to appropriate, affordable and quality leisure activity”.

“This might be via a local youth club, scout group, youth project, or mental health drop-in centre - all good examples of how and why SYA is engaging with about 6,000 young people across Shropshire each year.

“We need help to keep this essential work going and to meet our goals of expanding the service we provide, so we are looking to build relationships with companies and individuals who are interested in supporting us in the development of young people. Companies could choose us as their charity of the year, offer a leisure activity to be delivered at a youth club or maybe sponsor an element of our celebration event in March.

"Or we may be able to help you with safeguarding training."

"Cash donations to the charity can be used in many ways for the benefit of the young people SYA is supporting."