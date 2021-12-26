Notification Settings

Christmas day joy as babies enter the world

It was a busy Christmas Day for Shropshire's maternity ward with 10 babies born throughout the day.

Daisy-Mai
Staff on the maternity wing at the Princess Royal Hospital helped the mums welcome their newborns into the world.

Midwife, Chloe Okoro said there have been four girls and six boys born.

The smallest was just three pounds and 14 ounces, the heaviest, nine pounds.

One of the proud mums was Kiera McEwan who gave birth to baby Oscar at 3.26pm in the afternoon.

Kiera and boyfriend, Anthony, were able to take Oscar home, who weighed 7lb 5ozs, to Radbrook in Shrewsbury in the evening.

Kiera said Oscar's birth had made Christmas for herself and Anthony and all the family.

"I was 13 days overdue and so I knew I would be going in to have the baby induced on Christmas Eve," she said.

"We were able to come home pretty quickly and Oscar has really settled. He is such a contented little baby."

Other new arrivals included Millie Sophia Sale 7lb 5oz, born to Megan Sale, Daisy-Mai, 8lb 6oz, born to Bethany Beever-Davies, and Toby, 9lb, born to Sarah Jones.

