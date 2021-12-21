Notification Settings

More Covid deaths in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

Four people have sadly died in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin in the last 24 hours, having tested positive for Covid-19.

Anna Garside, 28. receives her second coronavirus vaccination at the UK's first nightclub vaccine centre which has been set up at Birmingham's oldest and largest LGBT venue, the Nightingale Club. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus . Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire.
It means that 10 people have lost their lives to the virus in the two local authority areas in the past seven days.

The three deaths in Shropshire and one in Telford and Wrekin were among the 172 people who died in England and Wales in the latest 24 hour figures released by the government - 808 in the last week.

Across Shropshire there were 198 new cases of coronavirus declared in the 24 hours, 1,655 in the past week. The figures for Telford and Wrekin were 112 in 24 hours and 1,046 in the week.

In the UK there were 90,629 new cases in 24 hours, 615,707 over the week.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

