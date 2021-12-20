No new Covid deaths in Shropshire

Thankfully the data shows no new deaths in the area, although there have been three deaths in the past week.
The 195 new cases for Shropshire brings its total in the week to 1,704 while in Telford and Wrekin the 143 positive cases bring the week's total to 1,089.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust figures, released on December 14 show that, at the time there were 6 new Covid patients with the total for the week 34.
Nationally 44 people died in the 24 hour period, making 786 deaths in the week. There were 91,743 more people who tested postive for Covid bringing the weekly total to 584,688.