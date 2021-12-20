No new Covid deaths in Shropshire

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre International Centre for Life in Newcastle, one of the seven mass vaccination centres, which will open on Monday to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 9, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Thankfully the data shows no new deaths in the area, although there have been three deaths in the past week.

The 195 new cases for Shropshire brings its total in the week to 1,704 while in Telford and Wrekin the 143 positive cases bring the week's total to 1,089.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust figures, released on December 14 show that, at the time there were 6 new Covid patients with the total for the week 34.