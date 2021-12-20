Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No new Covid deaths in Shropshire

By Sue AustinLocal HubsPublished:

There were 338 more people who tested positive for Covid in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin in the latest, 24 hour figures released by the Government.

Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre International Centre for Life in Newcastle, one of the seven mass vaccination centres, which will open on Monday to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 9, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Covid-19 vaccines being prepared for Health and social care workers at the Life Science Centre International Centre for Life in Newcastle, one of the seven mass vaccination centres, which will open on Monday to the general public as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination programme against Covid-19. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 9, 2021. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Thankfully the data shows no new deaths in the area, although there have been three deaths in the past week.

The 195 new cases for Shropshire brings its total in the week to 1,704 while in Telford and Wrekin the 143 positive cases bring the week's total to 1,089.

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital trust figures, released on December 14 show that, at the time there were 6 new Covid patients with the total for the week 34.

Nationally 44 people died in the 24 hour period, making 786 deaths in the week. There were 91,743 more people who tested postive for Covid bringing the weekly total to 584,688.

Local Hubs
News
Coronavirus
Health
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News