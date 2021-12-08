Retirement of Vice Lord Lieutenant leads to appointment of a successor

Jenny Wynn

Anna Turner, the Lord-Lieutenant has, with Her Majesty The Queen’s approval, appointed Mrs Jenny Wynn to the role.

Mrs Wynn will carry out the normal duties of the Lord-Lieutenant should she be away, unwell or unable to attend an event.

The appointment has been made following the retirement of Colonel Mark Cuthbert-Brown CBE DL.

He has retired after five years as Vice Lord-Lieutenant.

Mrs Turner said: “Mark has been an absolute rock of stability and has given hugely sensible advice throughout my term which started in January 2019.

"He gives support where needed and I will miss his valuable, tactful, kind and knowledgeable advice.

"He has deep roots within the community and his time is increasingly occupied with concerns of flooding and prevention of future flooding in areas of Shropshire.

"Mark has always been a community person and I have little doubt he will continue to be concerned for the welfare of those who are vulnerable to flooding.”

Mrs Wynn was born and raised in Shropshire, worked for The Probation Service and in 1992 wrote one of the first pilot drink-drive rehabilitation courses. She and her husband Graham, set up the Wynn Foundation, a charity that gives grants to individuals and organisations predominantly in Shropshire.

Within the Lieutenancy, Jenny is Chairman of the Honours Panel and a member of the Queen’s Award for Volunteers Panel.

Mrs Turner said: "Jenny is totally committed to charity work and the Lieutenancy, she is Chairman of the Albrighton Village Halls Trust, serves on the Sight Loss Shropshire committee and is a founder member of Shropshire Youth Support Trust.