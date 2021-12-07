Notification Settings

AA puts drivers on alert as Storm Barra looms in Shropshire tonight

By David Tooley

Motoring organisation the AA has issued travel advice for drivers as Storm Barra threatens to whirl into Shropshire again this evening.

Damage caused by Storm Arwen

The Met Office is warning of winds gusting up to 44 MPH over the county at 9pm tonight, to be accompanied by heavy rain.

The AA says drivers should be alert to debris on the roads.

Sean Sidley, AA patrol of the year, says: “Storm Barra has been battering the UK with strong winds today and it’s very likely trees and debris will be littering the roads.

"Drivers should be very cautious especially in rural or woody areas. If you see twigs or small branches on the road it could be a sign that a tree has fallen just around the bend, so pay extra attention to the path up ahead.

“As always in windy weather, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and adjust your speed to suit the conditions, especially when crossing bridges or passing high-sided vehicles.

“There may be delays so make sure you bring essentials with you on your journey, even if it is only short, such as warm layers, a hot drink and fully charged mobile phone.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

