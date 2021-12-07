AA puts drivers on alert as Storm Barra looms in Shropshire tonight

Damage caused by Storm Arwen

The Met Office is warning of winds gusting up to 44 MPH over the county at 9pm tonight, to be accompanied by heavy rain.

The AA says drivers should be alert to debris on the roads.

Sean Sidley, AA patrol of the year, says: “Storm Barra has been battering the UK with strong winds today and it’s very likely trees and debris will be littering the roads.

"Drivers should be very cautious especially in rural or woody areas. If you see twigs or small branches on the road it could be a sign that a tree has fallen just around the bend, so pay extra attention to the path up ahead.

“As always in windy weather, leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and adjust your speed to suit the conditions, especially when crossing bridges or passing high-sided vehicles.