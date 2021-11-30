Shropshire Council says 49 more roads should be resurfaced by March 2022

Resurfacing work in Whittington in early 2021

The roads include 20 in the south of the county, 18 in the north, and 11 in the central area. In total 143km of road will be resurfaced by Shropshire Council and its partners Kier and WSP continue their programme of work to improve the county’s roads.

Some schemes have already been completed, some are underway and many are due to start soon. The council however points out that dates may be subject to change due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

The annual resurfacing programme is put together based on regular inspections and annual surveys of the county’s roads, plus reports from residents, councillors, parish councils and community groups.

To ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised.

Andy Wilde, head of highways with Shropshire Council, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this. It will greatly improve nearly 150km of roads, and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Meanwhile, 60 stretches of road across Shropshire have this year been treated as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme. The work covered 816,000 square metres of road.

For more information, go to shropshire.gov.uk/highways.

The council says the following work has already been completed: End of Urban Northwood to Ellesmere Road, Wem; Wytheford Road, Shawbury; C6251 Dhustone Lane; Whittington Road, Whittington; Ditton Mill to Withypool.

The following work is scheduled this year: C4226 Monkhopton junction Old School House to Netchwood Farm, Grange Farm junction to Preston Gubbals; Priors Moor Bank (near Billingsley); U6622 Evelith Lane – Kemberton; Crow Lane, Childs Ercall; From Clogs Bank to Withybed Villa; Narrow Lane, Childs Ercall to Crow Lane, Childs Ercall; Stottesdon to Harcourt (60mph section); Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth; Upton Farm Junction to Stanton Road, Shifnal

In January 2022: Mile Bank Road, Whitchurch; B4579 Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry; Station Road, Wooferton; Oxon Roundabout, Shrewsbury; Upper Broughton to B4385; Junction Lion Lane to Penley; Burlton Crossroads to English Frankton junction; Quarry View To 30mph start, A49 Preston Brockhurst Junction; Wooferton to Gosford; B4580 Castle Street, Oswestry; B5395 Old Malpas Road, Grindley Brook (A41 junction to county boundary) and Apley Green Gates (A442 Telford Road rural section).

In February 2022: Vyrnwy Road, Oswestry; Heathton from Claverley to Six Ashes Road; A41 Chester Road roundabout to Hinton Bank roundabout; B4387 – Halfway House to Westbury; B4555 High Street, Highley; B4393 Alberbury Road, Alberbury; U2133 – Newtown, Whitchurch; Morda junction, Trefonen Road; B4373 North Gate, Bridgnorth; Chirk Road, Gobowen; Ludlow Road East roundabout, Bridgnorth; B4363 – Halfway House North to The Rowans; C5139 – Habberley to Broomhill Lane.