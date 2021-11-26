Weather warnings as Storm Arwen blows in

The Met Office upgraded its warning for the region from yellow as Storm Arwen blew down from the north.

Heavy blustery showers, and some dogged the county on Friday (26) with temperatures reaching 8 degrees.

Overnight the rain is expected to spread southwards tturning wintry over high ground with frosts and sub zero temperatures. There are expected to be strong gusts of wind particularly in the west of the region, forecasters have said.

National Trust properties, Attingham Park, Chirk Castle and Erddig Hall said they will be closed on Saturday for the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers.

"We anticipate that the forecasted wind speeds will lead to trees and branches down across the estate affecting visitor access and safety. Once safe to do so on Saturday our team will begin clearing the site to reopen on Sunday," a spokesman for Attingham Park said.

We’re sorry for the disappointment this will cause, ticket holders will be contacted directly, all booked tickets will be cancelled, and any payments made will be automatically refunded.

A spokesman for Chirk Castle said: "Due to the large number of veteran trees on the estate and along the visitor route there is a danger of branches falling in high winds."

Across the UK the Met Office has upgraded the Storm Arwen weather warnings to include a "rare" red warning of wind.

It warns that high winds associated with the storm will bring damage and travel disruption to parts of north-east Scotland and north-east England.

The warning, which is valid from 3pm on Friday until 2am on Saturday, warns people to expect "flying debris resulting in danger to life", and potential damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.