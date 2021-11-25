Train passenger figures plummeted last year

Shrews Jonathan Hipkiss 14/12/2014 Copyright Jonathan Hipkiss Photography/07974 329 823/....A new Virgin Train service has started today (14th December 2014) between Shrewsbury and London Euston... GV of Shrewsbury train station.

Passengers numbers across the whole of UK plummeted because of the pandemic, a 78 per cent drop over the 12 month period.

Despite the pandemic there were still more than half a million entries and exits through the busiest station in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

The Office of Rail and Road said 549,692 passengers passed through the entrance and exit gates to Shrewsbury Railway Station in the year to the end of March 2021.

That compared to 2,221,170 the previous year. The station is an interchange for trains serving the Midlands and Wales and the North West.

At Telford Central Station there were 205,242 passengers through the exit and entrance gates compared to 1,190,850 the previous year.

Figures for other stations in the region include: Wellington, 182,092 compared to 705,016; Oakengates, 19,735 compared to 68,862; Ludlow, 65,540 compared to 266,090; Church Stretton, 45,818 compared to 126,760; Gobowen 37,790 compared to 218,970; Wem, 24,242 compared to 102,186; Whitchurch, 23,424 compared to 144,724; Shifnal, 39,078 compared to 206,674; Cosford, 15,688 compared to 99,316, Yorton, 3,004 compared to 7,544.

Across the Welsh border station figures were Welshpoo, 33,782 compared to 165,724; Newtown, 22,420 compared to 151,570; Machynlleth 17,030 compared to 121,068; Chirk 14,788 compared to 78,030.