Still-rising covid-19 rates now the 'highest they have been' in Shropshire

Council infographic

The number of positive test results have jumped by 14 per cent to 1,765 during the seven days to November 18, says Shropshire Council.

It means that the infection rate for Shropshire is now well above the England and way above the rest of the West Midlands.

A rate of 542.4 per 100,000 in Shropshire now sits above England's rate of 411.1 and the 385.4 per 100,000 for the West Midlands.

Public health chiefs have reported that 39 hospital beds were occupied by covid-19 patients and that the deaths of 12 people in the wards were covid related.

With Christmas gatherings looming on the horizon, health chiefs are renewing calls for people to get their vaccines to try to make sure they stand the best chance of being protected.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “With the festive season approaching, it is really important that we take the necessary measures to protect ourselves so we can all enjoy Christmas.

"Covid-19 rates are the highest they have been in our communities, cases are still rising and, sadly, there were a further 12 deaths in our local hospitals between November 12-18."

This weekend gives people the chance to get vaccinated while they are doing the Christmas shopping.

Ms Robinson said: “This weekend there is a national focus on getting vaccinated – whether it’s your first or second dose, or the booster if you are eligible.

"If you are out Christmas shopping on Saturday in Shrewsbury, you can pop into the Darwin Centre between 1pm and 5pm and get a jab.

"You don’t even need a book an appointment – it couldn’t be easier. 12 to 15 year olds can also get the first dose of the vaccination if they are accompanied by a parent or carer.

"The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital in Gobowen is also open for walk-ins."

She urged people out and about shopping or attending events to wear a face covering, especially if they are inside.

“Regularly sanitising your hands and social distancing where you can will also help to minimise the spread of the virus,” she said.