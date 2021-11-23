On a mission - book published looking at the Air Ambulance

MMAC30 Cover Section Revised.indd

The project was funded via a National Lottery project grant from Arts Council England, and printing of the book was kindly sponsored by solicitors’ firm, Irwin Mitchell. Past patients, aircrew, volunteers and charity staff have all reflected on their own experiences with the charity and contributed to creating ‘On a Mission: 30 Years of Rapid Response’.

The anthology is now available and on-sale for just £10 from the website, midlandsairambulance.com/shop or from one of the charity's shops.

The idea to create the memoir was first brought about by Giovanni ‘Spoz’ Esposito, director of The Word Association, which is a community interest company based in Worcestershire.

Giovanni ‘Spoz’ Esposito, the award-winning poet who initially had the idea for the poetry anthology, said: “Poetry and writing of any kind, is a lovely way of expressing one's self and can be a healthy release of emotion too. Reading the poems, stories and letters from people affected and/or involved with MAAC, has been a humbling, yet uplifting experience for me. I hope the book resonates with many others too.”

Emma Gray, chief operating officer at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “The anthology provides an incredible reflection of people’s experiences of the charity over the last 30 years. Our team of staff, patients, volunteers and supporters found it extremely rewarding to work with The Word Association. We are proud of the three-decade story that this book tells.

“As our daily missions are entirely funded by the generosity of the public and local businesses, we hope people across the communities we serve purchase ‘On a Mission’ to find out more about the impact of our service, but also to support us during our milestone anniversary year.”

On behalf of Irwin Mitchell, Hilary Wetherell, added: “It was wonderful to be able to support Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with the publication of this amazing collection of creative writing and then to attend the launch event and hear some of the incredibly moving poetry brought to life by the talented authors. So many of our clients and their families have been supported by the incredible service Midlands Air Ambulance Charity provides and to be able to meet up with them again and hear their stories is a real privilege.”

Peter Knott, Area Director for Arts Council England, said: “Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has provided thousands of people with lifesaving medical care, we’re so proud to have supported the anniversary celebrations with the creation of a series of poems, prose and creative writing through National Lottery Project Grants.