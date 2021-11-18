Another 508 people test positive for covid across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

A message to self-isolate, with ten days of required self-isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app on a mobile phone, in London. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

The daily data from the UK Government showed 301 daily positive tests in Shropshire and 207 in Telford and Wrekin.

Another 199 covid-19 related deaths have been recorded across the UK as another 46,807 more people tested positive across the country.

The national number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test has now risen to 143,559.

But due to a technical fault no local or regional NHS Trust figures were produced, pending an investigation.

The total number of vaccinations is now at 110,646,342, with 50,679,073 first doses, 46.087,958 second doses.