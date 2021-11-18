Another 508 people test positive for covid across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Some 508 people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin have tested positive for covid-19 in figures released today (Thursday).

A message to self-isolate, with ten days of required self-isolation remaining, is displayed on the NHS coronavirus contact tracing app on a mobile phone, in London. Picture date: Tuesday August 3, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
The daily data from the UK Government showed 301 daily positive tests in Shropshire and 207 in Telford and Wrekin.

Another 199 covid-19 related deaths have been recorded across the UK as another 46,807 more people tested positive across the country.

The national number of deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test has now risen to 143,559.

But due to a technical fault no local or regional NHS Trust figures were produced, pending an investigation.

The total number of vaccinations is now at 110,646,342, with 50,679,073 first doses, 46.087,958 second doses.

And the number of booster or third doses is now closing in on 14 million - at 13,879,311.

