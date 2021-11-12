"I hug my fallen comrades in my mind" - what Remembrance Day means for one veteran

Paul Twitchell. Pic: SaTH

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust has named members of its workforce who used to be in the forces and who have seen comrades die in conflict.

SaTH says there are strong ties between the Armed Forces and the National Health Service and it is a proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Operating department orderly Paul Twitchell now works in SaTH’s main theatres.

But served for 23 years in the RAF, most of it in bomb disposal. He served on three tours in Iraq on Op Telic as well as postings to Kuwait, and the Falkland Islands. He lost friends during his career.

He said; "I spend the 11th hour in quiet remembrance of my mates who fell during my military career, their commitment to Queen and country must never be forgotten but also the memories of their shining lives must continue.

I remember Crofty’s infectious laughter, I remember Rik’s smile as he gave me a left hook during boxing training, I remember Si and Luke’s professionalism before that fateful mission, I remember the glint in Andrew’s eyes during his final helicopter flight, I remember Jo’s terrible jokes and Lee’s immature pranks.

"There are many more who I have the proud privilege to remember on a personal note and I hug them in my mind on the 11th hour. One day I will meet them again in the great NAAFI bar in the sky but for now I wear my poppy to let them know I will never forget them."

Neil Dunlop, Royal Naval Reserve Chaplain to HMS Forward, joins SaTH on the November 21 as Chaplain.

He said: Remembrance Day is important to me because I remember my grandfather who I sadly never had the chance to meet."

And Judith Bennion, senior complaints manager, served in Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service (QARNNS).

She said: "In the early 1980s during the Falkland crisis I lost a close friend making Remembrance Day much more personal.