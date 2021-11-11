New midwives for the county

There is a national shortage of staff in midwifery and the new intakes in the county were welcomed at a trust board meeting on Thursday .

Director of nursing, Hayley Flavell, said the trust had recruited 10 whole time equivalent midwives during September.

Tony Bristlin a non executive director at the trust said he had recently met with some of the new midwives.

"They told me their inductions had gone well, they were learning very quickly and they were being very well supported.