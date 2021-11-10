Policing in Shropshire at "appropriate levels" despite up to 165 officers being in Glasgow

Police Officer and Police Community Support Officer walk the streets of Oswestry.

West Mercia, which covers Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, is the fourth largest policing area in the country and had an officer headcount of 2,385 on November 3 this year.

Chiefs say they've been planning to play their part in the policing effort for Cop26 in Glasgow for months and have taken steps to ensure they can cover for the temporary thinning of the thin blue line.

"West Mercia Police have deployed 165 officers from across the region to provide mutual aid during the COP26 event in Glasgow, from October 26 to November 16.

"Not all of these officers will be present for the entire duration, with deployments ranging from four to 21 days."

Rachel Jones, West Mercia's assistant chief constable, said: “It is standard practice for all police forces to work together to police major international events.

"West Mercia Police ask for and receive support when needed for events in our region."

She said planning has been ongoing for months to "ensure that the force continues to deliver effective policing services."

Planning has included minimising the number of officers taken out for training courses, and restricting officer leave.

"In addition, special constables are providing increased support during this period," ACC Jones added.

“I am fully confident that the force has appropriate levels of officers, staff and volunteers to continue to deliver effective police services and keep West Mercia safe.”

Earlier this month Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said officers at West Mercia Police now stand at the highest level since 2011.

"The continued drive to recruit has meant that there are far more people to protect, help and serve than when I was first elected and I am pleased to see this uplift continue.