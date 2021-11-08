Homeless people from Shropshire share their love of books

Reading project

It's all from a partnership between Shropshire Libraries and The Shrewsbury Ark as part of the BBC Novels That Shaped Our World project and involved breaking down barriers and stereotypes about homeless people.

Mirka Duxberry, one of Shropshire Council’s library development managers, said: “Members of the group highlighted the personal impact of books, stories and reading, including family memories and the joy of ‘escaping’ into a good story."

Shrewsbury Library hosted sessions with members of the homeless community to discuss how novels, stories and writing have influenced us all. They were welcomed into the library were services were highlighted.

Sophie, a support worker at The Shrewsbury Ark, told the group: “It made me feel less ashamed when I had book with me while begging. I could escape.”

The group gave readings from novels and blogs, and shared their thoughts on their favourite titles, and conversation began about how reading can transform people’s lives as well as highlighting common bonds.

Ms Duxberry added: “We were able to donate a collection of books to The Shrewsbury Ark, and we hope that it will encourage people to join the library and continue with their reading and enjoying the service we provide.”

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “Hopefully we have helped reignite an interest in reading and the people involved will continue to use our services.”