Abseiler taken to hospital after falling at Much Wenlock

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called at 3.49pm on Sunday to reports that a patient had fallen while abseiling in Hill Top, Much Wenlock.

A member of the public had told the Star that there were "more than five ambulances with flashing lights on parked on Wenlock Edge near the old Wenlock Edge pub."

A spokesperson for WMAS said: "We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team."