Abseiler taken to hospital after falling at Much Wenlock

By David TooleyMuch WenlockPublished:

A woman was taken to hospital after falling while abseiling at a Shropshire beauty spot.

An ambulance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
An ambulance at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed that they were called at 3.49pm on Sunday to reports that a patient had fallen while abseiling in Hill Top, Much Wenlock.

A member of the public had told the Star that there were "more than five ambulances with flashing lights on parked on Wenlock Edge near the old Wenlock Edge pub."

A spokesperson for WMAS said: "We sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team."

At the scene crews treated one patient, a woman, for "injuries not believed to be serious and she was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment".

Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News