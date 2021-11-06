West Mercia Police officer dismissed after gross misconduct hearing

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

An accelerated misconduct hearing chaired by Chief Constable Pippa Mills on Friday upheld an allegation against Pc Jonathan Griffith who was based in South Worcestershire.

On June 10, 2021 it was alleged that Pc Griffith was unfit for duty due to prior consumption of alcohol. Pc Griffith pleaded guilty to drink driving at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on August 24, 2021.

It was alleged that Pc Griffith breached two Standards of Professional Behaviour – namely Fitness for Duty and Discreditable Conduct – which amounted to gross misconduct.

He will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List.

Chief Constable Pippa Mills said: “The public, quite rightly, expect police officers and staff to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.