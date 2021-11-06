Shropshire marchers join global climate change day of action

Shropshire demonstrators joined global climate day of action

While the major marches organised by the COP26 Coalition were in Glasgow and London, there were also marches in Wolverhampton and Birmingham where thousands of people took to the streets.

Among the throng in Birmingham were activists from the countryside charity CPRE Shropshire carrying placards and banners to press for more protection for the countryside and climate change.

Elsewhere, farmers, foresters and land workers joined in too among campaigners calling for a change in the way the economy works. Some farmers were demanding political and financial commitments that enable them to be a part of the solution to climate change, not the problem.

"It's so heartening to see so many people caring about our wonderful earth!" CPRE Shropshire tweeted during the day in Birmingham.

In Ludlow, cyclists turned out to ride around the town and call on the politicians to put two wheels at the top of their agenda.

Meahwhile in Llangollen, there was a Global Day of Climate Justice involving people walking, cycling and kayaking into town, carrying props.

"We want to celebrate the beautiful landscape of the Dee Valley and highlight how climate justice is essential," says a statement on their website. "We're calling for action from the UK government to stop supporting fossil fuels and protect our future."

In Newtown (Powys) a climate change demonstration was organised to demonstrate along High Street to the town centre and present a petition to Craig Williams, MP.