Walk-in booster jabs available at AFC Telford ground

The NHS says it is making it easier for those who are eligible to get their vaccine by creating several walk-in sites across the West Midlands, including at the New Bucks Head ground in Wellington.

There's an NHS online walk in finder to locate the most convenient site. Those who are eligible can can also book an appointment at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119.

More than a million people have now had their top-up dose in the Midlands in just over six weeks.

There are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme, including pharmacies, GP practices and other community sites.

Walk-in centres are also offering vaccinations to 12-15 year olds, and parents should check the NHS online walk-in finder to find their nearest centre.

Parents can continue to use the national booking service to book their child’s jab or through the ongoing schools programme.

Alison Tonge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination in the West Midlands. People who are eligible can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So, if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

There are still a further one million people in the Midlands eligible for the booster vaccine who have yet to have their jab.