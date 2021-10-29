Covid deaths for Shropshire

The sad figures, released by the Government, show that two people lost their lives having tested positive for Coronavirus in the previous 28 days in the Shropshire Council area bringing the total to eight over the past seven days.
In the Telford and Wrekin Authority there were no deaths with just one in the past week.
Nationally, there were 186 deaths in the UK bringing the weekly total to 1,006.
People continue to test positive for Covid-19.
In Shropshire there were 191 positive tests in Shropshire, 1,246 in the week while in Telford the figures were 149 and 981. Nationally there were 43,467 positive tests in 24 hours, 289,718 in the week.