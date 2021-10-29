Covid deaths for Shropshire

There have been two, Covid related deaths in Shropshire in the last 24 hours.

File photo dated 17/09/21 of a Covid-19 jab being prepared. More than a million people in England will be sent invitations this week to book their coronavirus booster jab. Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers. Issue date: Sunday September 19, 2021. PA Photo. Texts will be received from Monday, while letters will be sent to those who are eligible later in the week, NHS England said. Some 1.5 million people will be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.
The sad figures, released by the Government, show that two people lost their lives having tested positive for Coronavirus in the previous 28 days in the Shropshire Council area bringing the total to eight over the past seven days.

In the Telford and Wrekin Authority there were no deaths with just one in the past week.

Nationally, there were 186 deaths in the UK bringing the weekly total to 1,006.

People continue to test positive for Covid-19.

In Shropshire there were 191 positive tests in Shropshire, 1,246 in the week while in Telford the figures were 149 and 981. Nationally there were 43,467 positive tests in 24 hours, 289,718 in the week.

