Farm blaze continues as car incidents keep Shropshire fire crews busy

Thursday afternoon and evening was a busy one for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Crews around the county as they were scrambled to a range of incidents including a crash on the M54 and a car fire in Telford.

The major blaze at Tern Farm in Longdon upon Tern, near Telford, saw teams of firefighters drafted in from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

Firefighters were called at 2.28pm to a large fire involving three large barns containing grain, potatoes and machinery, also fire involving large quantity of baled straw in farm yard. On Friday morning crews remained on the scene.

The fire at Longdon Upon Tern. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

While the response to that incident on Thursday was ongoing there was another report, at 5.58pm, of a fire at Leamoor Common, near Craven Arms.

One fire appliance was scrambled from Church Stretton, and an operations officer was in attendance. They found a blaze involving three outbuildings. Crews used one hose reel, one main jet and two sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

That incident was considered over at 7.19pm.

Minutes later, at 7.23pm, reports were received about a crash where a person was trapped on the eastbound M54 at Junction 3 near Cosford.

Two fire engines were mobilised from Albrighton and Hodnet but on when they arrived nobody was left in the car. Crews made the vehicle safe and declared a stop to the incident at 7.40pm.

Incidents continued overnight with a call to a flood affecting electrics at Belmont Bank, in Shrewsbury, at 11.07pm, as well as false alarms in Shrewsbury and Telford.

There was also a car fire in Briarwood, in the Brookside area of Telford, at 11.38pm. One fire appliance and an investigation officer were mobilised from Telford Central fire station. The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.