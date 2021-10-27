One Shropshire covid death as national figure rises by 207

File photo dated 17/09/21 of a Covid-19 jab being prepared. More than a million people in England will be sent invitations this week to book their coronavirus booster jab. Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers. Issue date: Sunday September 19, 2021. PA Photo. Texts will be received from Monday, while letters will be sent to those who are eligible later in the week, NHS England said. Some 1.5 million people will be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

The Shropshire death is reported to have happened at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust where 606 people have died within 28 days of a positive test since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition a total of 36 lives have been lost at Shropshire Community Health Trust with a further seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Figures on the numbers of booster or third doses of the vaccine given have now been added to the UK Government website.

Up to and including Tuesday, October 26, some 6,706,468 third doses had been administered, with 264,468 on the day.

Some 41,083 first doses were also given, bringing the total up to 49,794,120, or 86.6 per cent of the population.

Second doses were given to 23,031 people, which brings the total up to 45,605,920, or 79.3 per cent of the population.