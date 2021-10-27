One Shropshire covid death as national figure rises by 207

The Shropshire death is reported to have happened at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital Trust where 606 people have died within 28 days of a positive test since the beginning of the pandemic.
In addition a total of 36 lives have been lost at Shropshire Community Health Trust with a further seven at Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.
Figures on the numbers of booster or third doses of the vaccine given have now been added to the UK Government website.
Up to and including Tuesday, October 26, some 6,706,468 third doses had been administered, with 264,468 on the day.
Some 41,083 first doses were also given, bringing the total up to 49,794,120, or 86.6 per cent of the population.
Second doses were given to 23,031 people, which brings the total up to 45,605,920, or 79.3 per cent of the population.
Today (Wednesday) it was reported that 43,941 people had tested positive, marking a week on week reduction of four per cent in the total figure of 307,716.