Motocross veterans set to battle it out at Shrewsbury meet

By David Tooley

Motocross riders over the age of 50 will be taking party in a veterans championship in Shropshire this Sunday (Oct 31).

SPORT EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 30/04/17 Action from the motocross event at Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge. . . .
Shrewsbury Motocross Club is hosting the final round of the Shropshire Prestige Veterans championship at their meeting at the Long Lane track.

This championship is open to riders over 50 with some still enjoying competition well into their 70s.

With points still to be won and positions fought over together with a full supporting programme this looks set to be a day not to be missed.

The track is two miles north of the Shawbirch island on the A442. Parking is free together with complimentary programme.

Practice starts at 9am with the first race at 10am. Adults £5. Children/senior citizens £3.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

