Motocross veterans set to battle it out at Shrewsbury meet

Shrewsbury Motocross Club is hosting the final round of the Shropshire Prestige Veterans championship at their meeting at the Long Lane track.

This championship is open to riders over 50 with some still enjoying competition well into their 70s.

With points still to be won and positions fought over together with a full supporting programme this looks set to be a day not to be missed.

The track is two miles north of the Shawbirch island on the A442. Parking is free together with complimentary programme.