Police alter consultation survey after feedback on front counter closures

The force consultation on proposed changes to front counter opening days and times was amended and extended because of the initial feedback.

It was republished to to seek wider views on non-emergency contact.

The revised survey removed a specific proposal for new opening times and days of front counters and, instead, now seeks to obtain public feedback on their preferred non-emergency contact methods when needing to communicate with the force.

Initially West Mercia Police had been proposing to change the opening hours of six of its front counters: at Monkmoor Police Station, Shrewsbury; Malinsgate Police Station, Telford; Hereford Police Station; Kidderminster Police Station; Redditch Police Station and Worcester Police Station.

The original plan proposed closing the front counters in Telford and Shrewsbury on Sundays, Mondays and bank holidays. But the revised survey has no suggestions for closures and instead has wider questions about how people do or would like to, contact the police.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones has urged people to look at the revised consultation. She said: “It is really important to us that we hear the views of our communities and let people have their say to ensure we are making informed decisions.

“We know the way people contact and engage with us is changing, more people are using phone or digital channels and it is important we adapt and are flexible to meet these changes.”

Members of the public who cannot or do not wish to respond to an electronic survey, can call West Mercia Police on 07970 709975 and request one be sent to them. Copies will also be available from front counters.