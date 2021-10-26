A letter to Boris calls for a national climate change emergency

The 13 organisations say that, with the county the birthplace of the first industrial revolution they felt a special responsibility to lead calls for emissions reduction.

As Boris Johnson prepares to travel to Glasgow for the COP26 conference the letter calls for a raft of measures to be implemented by the Government.

It says it appreciates the work going on to achieve the full implementation of the Paris Agreement.

"We also recognise the uncomfortable truth that our emissions footprint is twice the global average and the UK has an ignoble world leadership position with the largest outsourced carbon footprint from manufacturing and food production.

"From Shropshire, the birthplace of the first industrial revolution that fuelled the growth of UK global influence and wealth, we feel a special responsibility to lead with emissions reduction. We know that the changes we need to make will radically impact the way we live, but we also know that we already have the technologies and solutions that we need and that investing in these changes clearly represents the biggest economic opportunity of our age.

"We urge your government to approach the Climate Crisis as a national emergency calling for an effort comparable to that occasioned by World War II, requiring concerted priority action and a ‘full systems’ approach across all government departments."

The letter calls for a public engagement and awareness programme, financial support for energy efficiency measures and significant change to the funding and regulation of public transport.

"Car usage cannot be reduced in rural areas until public transport provides a viable alternative for most journeys," the letter says.

It also wants electric charging points and cycling infrastructure and advice and funding to support farmers and landowners to produce food sustainably while also increasing carbon storage in land and enabling recovery of nature and ecosystems including waterways, peatlands and woodlands.

Local renewable energy generation and storage and low-carbon building regulations are also called for