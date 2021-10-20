Paddling the length of the River Severn in memory of Fitz

The Paddle for Fitz team

The four strong, Paddle for Fitz team, which includes Rob Tweddle from Shrewsbury, is paddling the length of the river, from just south of Welshpool to Severn Beach, Gloucester, in memory of Lee Fitzgerald.

The 47-year-old, former Royal Marine took his own life in January this year in the sea off Norfolk.

His sister, Claire, brother Jon, and former Royal Marine colleagues, Rob and Sean Johnson hope to complete their challenge, which began last weekend, in a week to 10 days.

They have already raised £9,000 for the Life after Suicide and Royal Marines charities and are fundraising on their journey.

Rob said: "The Severn challenge is something I have wanted to do for a long time and this was a perfect opportunity.

"Fitz was a great friend and was part of our support crew when Sean and I paddled the Mississippi in a Second World War kayak in 1997."

Jon and Claire said: "In January 2020, we received a call to say Lee was missing. We were amazed at how much instant support we received – from friends, family and Lee’s ex-Marine colleagues, who all wanted to help in the search for him. No-one gave up, but then we received the devastating news that Lee's body had been found.

"We are grateful to say the support didn’t stop there: we have since been contacted by so many people reliving stories and fond memories of Lee, which has shown us just how loved he was.

"We would like to use our experience to raise awareness of PTSD and mental health issues. We never knew how difficult Lee was finding everyday life, so we want to support organisations helping other families like ours. We are passionate, too, about giving something back to the Royal Marines. Lee’s time as a Marine made us so proud, and the many friendships he formed there have helped us so much since his death.

"Lee always seemed happiest when he was helping other people, so this is our effort to give something back."