Keep wearing masks is consensus of shoppers in market town

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 20/10/2021 - VOX in Wellington Telford about Covid increase, mask wearing and working from home. In Picture L>R: Alan Boswell and Irene Boswell from Wellington, Telford..

With the government dropping mandatory mask wearing in indoor public places in England it is now up to individuals whether or not to don a face covering.

The Welsh government has retained the rule that masks must be worn in shops and on public transport and those living on the border say the difference in stores on each side is very noticeable.

In Wellington town centre most shoppers seemed to be putting their face coverings on to go into stores.

Richard Palin, 62, from Bratton, insists on keeping his mask on in the street as well as inside public areas.

Despite having had both his Covid jabs Richard who lives near the town still caught Covid a few weeks ago.

"They say if you have been vaccinated the symptoms will be mild. But I was struggling to breath and couldn't get up the stairs," he said.

"People who are not getting vaccinated are helping the virus to spread and, as it multiplies it will mutate," he said.

Couple Alan and Irene Boswell, enjoying a hot drink in the popular, Steaming Mug cafe both said they always wear masks when shopping.

Mr Boswell, 78, who has had open heart surgery, said he only had his vaccinations after he had been reassured by specialists that it would be safe.

They say they feel very in the cafe, with its doors, back and front, kept open to allow fresh air inside.

Their large family include some who now live in Australia.

"They were locked down very quickly at the beginning and we should have done that," Mrs Boswell said.

"Now we are going into winter I hope people will carry on wearing masks and being sensible."

Working at the cafe, which is owned by Suat Keser, was Vanessa Fullwood.

She feels that vaccination rather that mask wearing should be the way forward.

"What I would hate to see is another lockdown when people's livelihoods would be at risk again," she said.