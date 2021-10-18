Credit Union celebrates 20th anniversary

Mark Perez

At the same time, Just Credit Union will be taking the opportunity to officially launch a year to mark the 20th anniversary of Shropshire’s not-for-profit savings and laons co-operative.

Mark Perez, Just Credit Union chair, said: “We are very much a local organisation supporting the people, economy and communities of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

“However, we are also part of a worldwide movement and International Credit Union Day is a great opportunity to reflect on the whole credit union movement.”

He said credit unions were not-for-profit financial co-operatives which provided an effective alternative to for-profit financial institutions for more than 291 million members in 118 countries worldwide through over 86,000 credit unions.

“We are using the opportunity of International Credit Union Day to officially launch our 20th anniversary year. As a county wide community, credit union Just Credit Union was ground-breaking when it launched in October 2001.

“This followed a significant effort on the part of a local working group which had been established in the late 1990’s.

“Since then Just Credit Union has grown rapidly and supported thousands of people across the county to both save and borrow at an affordable and fair rat

“People who live or work in the county can help their credit union continue to thrive by saving with us. The money saved is lent to local people. And by borrowing from us the interest pays to run the credit union as well as investing in its future.

“As we are not-for-profit, all the money stays in the county rather than going to external shareholders.”