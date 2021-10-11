Covid death rate still rising

File photo dated 17/09/21 of a Covid-19 jab being prepared. More than a million people in England will be sent invitations this week to book their coronavirus booster jab. Those eligible for boosters include anyone aged 50 and over, people living and working in care homes for the elderly, and frontline health and social care workers. Issue date: Sunday September 19, 2021. PA Photo. Texts will be received from Monday, while letters will be sent to those who are eligible later in the week, NHS England said. Some 1.5 million people will be contacted and encouraged to use the National Booking Service. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire.

None of the deaths were in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin although there have been three people lost their lives to the virus in Shropshire and two in Telford and Wrekin over the past, seven days.

The UK figures show that the number of deaths in the past week, 780, was two per cent up over the previous week.

Across Britain 40,244 people tested postive in 24 hours,, 265,934 in the past week, a bigger increase of 11.2 per cent on the previous week.