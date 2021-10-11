Covid death rate still rising

None of the deaths were in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin although there have been three people lost their lives to the virus in Shropshire and two in Telford and Wrekin over the past, seven days.
The UK figures show that the number of deaths in the past week, 780, was two per cent up over the previous week.
Across Britain 40,244 people tested postive in 24 hours,, 265,934 in the past week, a bigger increase of 11.2 per cent on the previous week.
In Shropshire 187 had positive tests in the 24 hour period, 1,354, in the week which was a 12 per cent drop, while the numbers in Telford were 122 in 24 hours and 949 in the week - a 5.6 per cent increase.