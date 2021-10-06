More than 500 animals rehomed in Shropshire in 2020 prompts adoption calls

File photo dated 13/04/12 of The RSPCA logo as a senior Tory MP today warned the RSPCA it must face criticism if it is seen as a political prosecutor weeks after it successfully secured a conviction against a hunt in David Cameron's constituency. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2013. Former solicitor general Sir Edward Garnier said the RSCPA faced a "public perception it has become a political prosecutor"..Two members of the Heythrop Hunt pleaded guilty to hunting foxes illegally at Oxford Magistrates Court in December. See PA story COMMONS Hunting. Photo credit should read: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire.

According to the RSPCA, 536 animals were rehomed in the county, and 28,740 nationally.

This month marks "Adoptober", when the charity urges people to adopt rather than buy pets, and shines a light on the rescue animals looking for forever homes in RSPCA care.

Dr Sam Gaines, head of the companion animals team at the RSPCA, said: “There has been a boom in pet ownership during the pandemic and whilst it’s great to see so many pets becoming a real source of comfort during the last year, it’s important that we remember that our mental health can impact on that of our pets and we need to make sure we consider their mental health and know how they are feeling.

“From changes in their behaviour to their body language, our pets can give us insight into their mental wellbeing and it’s important that as pet owners we know how to spot these signs and act on them.”

As dog owners go back to offices, the charity is concerned that some dogs may struggle to adapt to being left alone for short periods. One of the major reasons that dogs are relinquished is due to behaviour problems, the charity says, and research suggests that 85 per cent of dogs may be affected by separation related behaviours

Sam added: “This Adoptober we’re urging anyone thinking of getting a pet to consider adopting rather than buying an animal. Anyone who is thinking of getting a pet should do their research and check they have the time, money and lifestyle to care for an animal for its whole life.”

For more information about Adoptober, visit the rspca.org.uk/Adoptober

To see the animals for rehoming visit rspca.org.uk/findapet